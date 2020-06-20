WHO sends more COVID-19 test kits to Islamic Republic of Iran

Tehran, 20 June 2020 – WHO delivered another shipment of COVID-19 test kits to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The shipment included 1600 laboratory test kits, allowing for 160 000 diagnostic tests. The kits, which are based on PCR technology, are considered the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19.

Dr Christoph Hamelmann, WHO Representative, handed over the kits to the Director of Pasteur Institute of Iran, Dr Alireza Biglari. WHO has provided Islamic Republic of Iran with multiple shipments of test kits since the beginning of the pandemic to enable the Pasteur Institute, which is leading the national laboratory network for identifying COVID-19 cases, to perform hundreds of thousands of tests.