WHO Regional Director's statement on COVID-19

21 October 2020 – The situation with regards to COVID-19 in our Region is grave and concerning. Overall, there is a sharp increase in cases across the Region, with some countries – including Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Jordan, Tunisia and Libya – recently documenting their highest single day number of cases since the start of the pandemic.

Some countries, such as Islamic Republic of Iran, are also recording the highest numbers of deaths.

The response to COVID-19 over the past 9 months has seen countries expand their capacities and resources to the limit, and communities trying to accept and live with the “new normal”.

But despite many impressive efforts to date, the current trend in the Region reflects that what we have done so far is not enough.

This unprecedented increase is a stark reminder that governments, communities and partners – including WHO – need to do much, much more to change the course of the pandemic.

But regrettably – and understandably – countries and populations are reaching higher levels of frustration and fatigue as the pandemic continues to ravage national economies and livelihoods.

We are seeing global movements against lockdowns; and adherence to behaviours that we know work in limiting the spread of the virus – especially mask use and physical distancing – remains insufficient, including in many countries of our Region.

With COVID-19 fatigue setting in, we expect the situation to further worsen, and the coming months will be tough on us all as the virus sees further opportunity to spread. The influenza season, which is expected to start soon, is likely to also aggravate the situation.

As more people become infected across the Region, the pressure on health workers and health systems will continue to increase as they struggle to meet the demands for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 services.

At a regional level, we monitor the increasing numbers of cases every day with concern and are adjusting our recommendations to countries based on the epidemiology and evolving context.

We need a more aggressive and targeted approach to surveillance, testing and contact tracing. And we need communities to be aware of the critical role they play in helping to stop the virus from spreading by adopting protective behaviours.

We are 9 months into the pandemic and it is still too soon to relax or revert to business as usual. The lives, livelihoods and welfare of millions of people are at stake, including those of our families and loved ones.

The choices we make in the coming days, weeks and months as individuals, communities, and countries, can ultimately decide whether we are collectively engulfed deeper into this deadly pandemic, or whether we collectively overcome the virus and recover.