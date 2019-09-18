WHO receives special award from Vice President on emergency response

Tehran, 18 September 2019 – The World Health Organization (WHO) in the Islamic Republic of Iran has received a special award from the National Medical Emergency Organization on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of establishment of the Emergency Medical Service in Islamic Republic of Iran for its “outstanding efforts and valuable support” to the country in time of emergencies.

Dr Christoph Hamelmann, WHO Representative, received the award from Dr Ishaq Jahnagiri, the Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who expressed his appreciation of the work of WHO as the leading United Nations agency for health with its special mandate of emergency response.

Dr Saeed Namaki, the Minister of Health and Medical Education, also said that in the near future pre-hospital emergency services in the country would be equipped with new ambulances and air ambulance equipment.

Dr Pirhossein Kolivand, Head of the National Emergency Medical Organization added, “This year, marks the 44th anniversary of the establishment of the Iranian Pre-hospital emergency organization. Throughout the years, the number of emergency medical services have been increased from only 70 to more than 3300. Islamic Republic of Iran has also improved its ranking based on WHO criteria and is now recognized as one the few countries to have their 1 pre-hospital emergency services” he added.

In April 2019, WHO airlifted essential medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to the growing health needs of thousands of people who had been displaced as a result of heavy flooding in many provinces in the country. The supplies included trauma, health, cholera and noncommunicable disease kits and other commodities requested by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

WHO, in close collaboration with other United Nations agencies, continues to support emergency preparedness measures in the country, including a hospital emergency preparedness workshop this month.