WHO provides Iranian hospitals with vital equipment for COVID-19 treatment

Tehran, 22 April 2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 45 arterial blood gas analyzers to the Islamic Republic of Iran as essential equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

The equipment will facilitate arterial blood gas tests in Iranian hospitals. This measures the acidity, or pH, and the levels of oxygen (O2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) in an artery. The test is used to check the function of a patient's lungs and how well they are able to move oxygen into the blood and remove carbon dioxide. This is vital for monitoring the situation of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Procured through the generous support of the Government of Japan, the equipment was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Islamic Republic of Iran to be distributed to hospitals.