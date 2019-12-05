WHO mobile clinic donated by Japan joins Iran’s emergency fleet

Tehran, 5 December 2019 – With support from Japan, WHO has delivered a mobile clinic to the Islamic Republic of Iran to improve access of vulnerable people – especially those displaced or affected by floods – to essential lifesaving health services.

The mobile clinic joined the country’s emergency medical service fleet, and will provide outreach services to populations and communities where health facilities do not exist, are not functional or are inaccessible. As the clinic moves from area to area, vulnerable and often displaced communities will be able to receive access to life-saving health services.

Services provided by the clinic include diagnosis, treatment, immunization, early disease detection, control and response services, referral of critical cases to advanced care, and detection of possible outbreaks of diseases. The mobile clinic is accompanied by a medical team and pharmaceutical supplies to cover a range of essential health services for children, women and elderly.

Expressing his gratitude to the government of Japan for the donation of the mobile clinic, Head of the National Emergency Medical Organization (NEMO) Dr Pirhossein Kolivand stated that the increasing collaboration between NEMO, WHO and the Government of Japan will improve humanitarian aid to the people of Iran in many areas related to public health.

WHO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Christoph Hamelmann reiterated that during recent years, WHO’s collaboration with NEMO has grown substantially, as demonstrated during the successful response to the widespread floods in Iran in 2019. Support from the Government of Japan in an Emergency Aid Grant worth US$ 700,000 allowed WHO to meet urgent health needs of people affected by the floods.

“Japan was among the first nations that expressed readiness to support WHO in providing humanitarian assistance to flood-affected areas. We truly appreciate the commitment and practical support of the people of Japan,” Dr Hamelmann added.

Ambassador of Japan H. E. Mr. Mitsugu Saito underscored the seriousness of the damages caused by the floods to the health sector, and reiterated Japan’s support to WHO in providing primary health care services through the mobile clinic, as well as essential vaccines and medicines.