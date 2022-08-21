WHO, EU and Canada project to improve access to inclusive health care for older persons and people living with disabilities gets one step closer to results

Tehran, 21 August 2022 – With the arrival of the first shipments of equipment and supplies procured for the humanitarian project “Improving access to inclusive health care in long-term care facilities and enhancing the quality of life and dignity of the most vulnerable populations in Islamic Republic of Iran during the time of emergencies and pandemics,” the project takes another step towards achieving results.

The project, co-funded by the World Health Organization, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations and the Government of Canada, aims to support innovative activities to increase the COVID-19 response capacity of long-term care facilities, procure assistive technologies for the most vulnerable, and train caregivers in providing tailor-made services to older persons and people living with disabilities through an online platform for research and training.

It is estimated that more than 7000 older persons and people living with disabilities in long-term care facilities will have access to improved services and better COVID-19 protection and response once the project is completed. Thirty long-term care facilities with more than 140 residents in 14 provinces were prioritized to receive the necessary equipment and training to establish a standard isolation room and reduce COVID-19 risks. The equipment includes air purifiers with 2 year’s supply of air filters (HEPA), oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, portable UV disinfection devices, autoclaves, washing machines, and one year’s supply of personal protective equipment.

The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) has just published its latest Migration Drivers Report, on Georgia as a Country of Origin, and in which it found that the Russian invasion of Ukraine drove Georgian nationals to apply for asylum in the EU. The findings are consistent with recent EUAA analyses that show the invasion pushed Russians and other former Soviet bloc nationals to apply for protection in Europe.

The report provides up-to-date information on asylum-related migration to the EU+, it analyses push factors such as the political and security situation, the state of play on human rights, as well as other migration enabling factors.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has had -- and is predicted to continue having -- a significant economic and socio-political impact on Georgia: