WHO EMRO | COVID-19 situation updates for week 44 (30 October-5 November 2022)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 5 November 2022, the global cumulative incidence reached 629 678 245 reported cases and 6 593 536 associated deaths at a case-fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 23 164 180 cases, representing about 3.68% of the global count, with 348 753 associated deaths (CFR 1.51%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (7 558 078 cases; 32.63% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (2 461 663; 10.63%) and Jordan (1 746 997; 7.54%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total COVID-19 associated deaths (144 592; CFR 1.91%), followed by Pakistan (30 627; CFR 1.95%) and Tunisia (29 263; CFR 2.55%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (18.07%), followed by Sudan (7.83%) and Syria (5.51%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by United Arab Emirates (0.23%), Bahrain (0.22) and Qatar (0.15%).

During epidemiological week 44, the Region reported a decrease in cases by 16% when compared to the previous week (11 676 cases compared to 13 827 cases). A decrease by 12% was also observed for associated deaths (61 deaths in the current week compared to 69 deaths in the previous week).

The weekly number of cases have decreased in all countries of the Region except in 3 out of 22 countries as compared to the previous week. This week the number of COVID-19 associated deaths also decreased in all countries of the Region except in three out of 22 countries as compared to the previous week.*

In terms of testing, a total of 438 829 818 laboratory tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 1 216 542 tests in week 44, which shows a 4% increase as compared to the previous week when 1 436 108 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (195 910 436), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (54 404 843) and Saudi Arabia (44 657 732). The average positivity rate for the Region is 5.28%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3% to 12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 833 969 108. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 314 087 995, followed by Islamic Republic of Iran at 154 491 250 and Egypt at 100 303 642. On the other hand, Bahrain (3 473 779), Yemen (1 145 868) and Djibouti (281 656) administrated the lowest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Region.**

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.