WHO EMRO COVID-19 situation updates for week 32 (8–14 August 2021)

The coronavirus disease COVID-19 continues to spread at the regional and global levels. As of 14 August 2021, the global cumulative incidence reached 206 092 407 reported cases and 4 343 554 associated deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.1%. Meanwhile, the 22 countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) have reported a total of 13 609 788 cases, which represent about 6.6% of the global count, with 249 573 associated deaths (CFR 1.8%). Most countries in the Region are in the community transmission phase.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country that has reported the highest number of total cases in the Region is Islamic Republic of Iran (4 389 085 cases; 32.2% of the Region’s total), followed by Iraq (1 768 753; 13%) and Pakistan (1 098 410; 8.1%). Islamic Republic of Iran also reported the highest number of total associated deaths (97 208; CFR 2.2%) followed by Pakistan (24 406; CFR 2.2%) and Tunisia (21 905; CFR 3.5%). The highest CFRs were reported by Yemen (19.3%) followed by Sudan (7.4%), while the lowest CFRs were reported by Qatar (0.26%), United Arab Emirates (0.29%) and Bahrain (0.51%).

During epidemiological week 32, the Region reported an increase in cases of 0.25% when compared to the previous week (501 055 cases compared to 499 820 cases). Similarly, an increase of 16.7% was observed for associated deaths (6998 deaths compared to 5995 deaths).

Morocco, Islamic Republic of Iran and Libya reported a relative increase in COVID-19 activity in week 32. The cumulative number of cases increased from 687 292 to 752 076 in Morocco (a 9.4% weekly increase), from 4 119 110 to 4 389 085 in Islamic Republic of Iran (a 6.6% weekly increase) and from 267 846 to 281 930 in Libya (a 5.3% weekly increase). Morocco, Libya, and Tunisia had the largest relative increase in deaths.

In terms of testing, a total of 200 904 384 laboratory PCR tests were conducted since the start of the outbreak across the Region including 5 044 600 tests in week 32, which shows a 7.3% increase compared to the previous week when 4701 198 tests were conducted. The highest number of PCR tests were reported from United Arab Emirates (69.6 million), followed by Islamic Republic of Iran (27.1 million) and Saudi Arabia (26.3 million). The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are performing the highest rates of testing per capita (6969/1000 and 3238/1000, respectively). The average positivity rate for the Region is 6.8%. WHO recommends a positivity rate of around 3–12% as a general benchmark indicating adequate testing, which was achieved in most countries of the Region.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination continues across the Region. The total number of doses administered so far in the 22 countries is 173 185 644. Pakistan has administered the highest number of doses at 42 688 545 followed by Saudi Arabia at 31 962 101 and Morocco at 27 630 059. On the other hand the total number of administrated doses in Sudan is 823 881, in Libya is 764 233, in Yemen is 518 446, in Somalia is 279 869, in Syria is 108 276 and in Djibouti is 53 064.*

Supporting countries in the Region

The regional incident management support team continues to coordinate the response and provide technical support to countries and partners in the Region in the areas of coordination and partnership, surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, points of entry according to the International Health Regulations (2005), research, health systems, and essential health services among others.