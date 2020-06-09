WHO delivers second shipment of blood gas analyzers to Islamic Republic of Iran

Tehran, 9 June 2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 20 arterial-blood gas (ABG) analysis devices to the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the country's fight against COVID-19. This shipment, which was funded by the Government of Japan, is the second of 2 medical aid deliveries including a total of 75 ABG analyzers.

ABG analyzers are essential equipment in the fight against COVID-19, as they are used to assess and monitor critically ill patients. ABG analysis provides valuable measures of blood oxygenation and acid-base balance, as well as the lungs’ efficacy in gas exchange.

The first shipment of these medical supplies, also procured with support from the Government of Japan, was delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on 22 April 2020.