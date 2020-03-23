WHO delivers new shipment of medical supplies for COVID-19 response in Islamic Republic of Iran

Tehran, Monday, 23 March 2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered a new shipment of emergency medical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures.

The shipment – the seventh to be delivered to the country since the first COVID-19 cases were reported on 19 February – includes Lopinavir and Ritonavir medicines to be used by health workers for the treatment of patients as part of Islamic Republic of Iran’s contribution to global research studies on treatments for COVID-19.

“These important medicines will not only support the treatment of patients by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and its affiliated hospitals at the provincial level who are facing critical shortages, but will also help the country contribute significantly to the Solidarity Trail in an effort to find an effective treatment for this virus,” said Dr Christoph Hamlemann, WHO Representative in Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Solidarity Trial is a large, international study designed to generate the robust data needed to show which treatments for COVID-19 are the most effective. The trial provides simplified procedures to enable even hospitals that have been overloaded to participate. Many countries from all corners of the globe, including Islamic Republic of Iran, have confirmed participation.

As of 23 March at 8.30pm Tehran local time, 23049 cases of COVID-19, including 1812 deaths, have been reported in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, a total of 7913 people have already been discharged from hospitals after regaining their health.