WHO delivers laboratory supplies to Islamic Republic of Iran’s National Polio Laboratory

Tehran, 18 June – The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered supplies to the National Polio Laboratory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The laboratory’s main function is to isolate, identify, and perform genomic sequencing of poliovirus strains.

The deliveries include serological pipettes, reaction plates, centrifuge tubes, and cell culture flasks. In addition to supplies, WHO provides the National Polio Laboratory with training for its staff, and evaluates the performance and proficiency of the laboratory on an annual basis.

The National Polio Laboratory, located in the School of Public Health of Tehran University of Medical Sciences, was established in 1966 and joined the Global Polio Laboratory Network in 1995. It has successfully passed accreditation tests every year since it became a member of the network.