WHO delivers 3 tons of personal protective equipment to Islamic Republic of Iran

Tehran, 10 June 2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) delivered 2 shipments of supplies, chiefly personal protective equipment (PPE), to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The PPE will boost the country’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Islamic Republic of Iran's battle against the disease began early, and its health workers continue the fight," says Dr Christophe Hamelmann, WHO Representative. "As the months go by, protective gear needs to be constantly replenished to keep medical staff safe."

The shipment, weighing around 3 000 kg, include 60 000 surgical masks, 13 500 gowns, and 90 000 gloves. The delivery also includes face shields, surgical caps, shoe covers, heavy-duty gloves, electronic thermometers, respirator masks, and goggles, to be distributed to frontline health care facilities.

PPE is essential to interrupting the chain of disease transmission, especially in hospitals, where both care providers and care seekers are at greater risk of exposure to the virus. During the first weeks of the pandemic, Islamic Republic of Iran managed to overcome a global shortage of PPE by mobilizing volunteer-operated mask and gown production workshops.

Since the first days of the epidemic, WHO has been supporting the Ministry of Health and Medical Education by providing the country with essential medical supplies and test kits.