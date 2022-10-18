WFP Iran Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

31,568 people assisted in September 2022

359 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 118,320 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$ 1.1 m six-months net funding requirements (October 2022 – March 2023)

Operational Updates

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices.

• In September, WFP reached 31,568 refugees as per the monthly target under unconditional resource transfers (URT), of whom 8,839 were women, 8,839 men, 6,629 girls, and 7,261 boys. The refugees were assisted with a total of 359 MT of fortified wheat flour (9 kg per person per month) and vegetable oil (900 cc per person per month).

• WFP cash entitlements are transferred at the beginning of each month to the debit cards issued in the names of the refugee heads of household.

Households headed by refugee women received Iranian Rials (IRR) 1,200,000 (US$ 4.5) per person per month, and households headed by refugee men received IRR 1,000,000 (US$ 3.7) per person per month.

• School feeding and distribution of cash incentives for refugee girls will resume in October after the schools’ closure during summer.

• WFP will continue to provide food assistance in the form of dry foods and ready-to-eat meals for the new arrivals from Afghanistan.

• In September, as part of our corporate commitment to our donors, WFP Iran invited H.E. Lyndall Sachs, the Ambassador of Australia, to the Mohajerin settlement in Semnan province. The mission aimed to provide an opportunity for the Ambassador to meet the settlement and provincial authorities, interact with refugees, and visit WFP warehouse and livelihood activities to see first-hand the impact of the generous contribution of Australia to WFP on the lives and livelihoods of the refugees.