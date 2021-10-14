WFP Iran Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

30,244 people assisted in September 2021

344.09 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 115,309 distributed through cash-based transfers

0 USD million six-months net funding requirements (October 2021 – March 2022)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP successfully reached 30,244 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,469 were women, 8,468 men, 6,351 girls, and 6,956 boys.

The assisted people received 344.09 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil and lentils.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cashbased transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact caused by negative market developments on beneficiaries, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• Distribution of school snacks and cash incentive for refugee girls is suspended during the summer holidays (July- September).

• Following a request received from the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), WFP Iran distributed 99.66 MT of Family Food Packages for 13,752 Iranians affected by COVID-19 and drought for one month in Iranshahr and Zabol of Sistan & Baluchestan provinces.

• Following the recent developments in Afghanistan and foreseeable refugee influx, WFP procured 12,000 packs of biscuits and 6,000 canned pinto beans from the local market and will deliver them to Fariman camp in Khorasan eRazavi province to serve the new arrivals with ready-to-eat food during their first six days.