WFP Iran Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

28,793 people assisted in September 2020

344 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 128,007 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 0 six-months net funding requirements (November 2020 – April 2021)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP successfully reached 28,793 refugees as per target, of whom 8,062 were women, 8,062 men, 6,047 girls, and 6,622 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 128,007 and 344 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil and lentils.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• Following the re-opening of schools throughout Iran on 22 September, WFP is to resume with the provision of school snacks for the schools located in refugee settlements. As per the initial plan, WFP is distributing school feeding items to 7,000 students at primary and junior high school levels who study at schools inside the settlements, as well as to 500 teachers.