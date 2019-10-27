WFP Iran Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

30,131 people assisted in September 2019

310 mt of food assistance distributed

US$145,690 distributed through cash-based transfers US$0 m six months net funding requirements (November 2019- April 2020)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP successfully reached 30,131 refugees as per target, of whom 8,437 were women, 8,437 men, 6,327 girls, and 6,930 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 145,690 and 310 mt of fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil.

• Due to the high inflation in the country, WFP Iran decided to start distributing vegetable oil as a temporary measure to ensure refugees’ food security. For six months, from September 2019 to February 2020, 30,000 refugees inside the settlements will receive 24 mt of vegetable oil to (1 bottle/ person) alongside 270 mt of wheat flour (9 kg / person).

• Education incentives are on hold during the summer break (July -September) and will resume at the start of the new academic year in October.

• WFP used a US$75,000 contribution from The State of Kuwait and a US$65,000 contribution from the Republic of Poland to provide one-month rations of essential foods to 12,400 people worst-affected by floods in Lorestan province. A total of 3,083 prepacked food parcels (89.869 mt) were distributed through Iranian Red Cresset Society in September.

• In line with WFP’s Country Strategic Plan component in support of refugees’ livelihoods, WFP has provided 91 refugees residing in 7 settlements (Dalaki, Jahrom, Sarvestan, Songhor, Rafsanjan, Bardsir and Semnan) with tailoring equipment to be used in tailoring workshops.

• Cash transfers empower people by allowing them to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diverse diet for improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers can have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive, and build national capacity.