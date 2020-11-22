WFP Iran Country Brief, October 2020

28,793 people assisted in October 2020

509 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 103,176 distributed through cash-based transfers

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP successfully reached 28,793 refugees as per target, of whom 8,062 were women, 8,062 men, 6,047 girls, and 6,622 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 103,176 and 509 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, lentils, biscuits, date bars, nuts and milk.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• Following the re-opening of schools throughout Iran on 22 September, WFP resumed the provision of school snacks in schools located in refugee settlements. As per the initial plan, WFP is distributing school feeding items to 7,000 students at primary and junior high school levels, as well as to 500 teachers.

• WFP received a supplementary contribution of EUR 1 million from the Federal Republic of Germany towards its assistance programme in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This funding complements a contribution of EUR 1 million received in April 2020. It will benefit Afghan and Iraqi refugees living in settlements in Iran. At the same time, it allows WFP to assist vulnerable Iranians affected by natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, locust infestation and the socio-economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic.