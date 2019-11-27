WFP Iran Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

30,144 people assisted in September 2019

310 mt of food assistance distributed

US$145,690 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$0 m six months net funding requirements (December 2019 – May 2020)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP successfully reached 30,144 refugees as per target, of whom 8,440 were women, 8,441 men, 6,330 girls, and 6,933 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 145,690 and 284 mt of fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil.

• Due to the high inflation in the country, WFP Iran decided to start distributing vegetable oil as a temporary measure to ensure refugees’ food security. For six months, from September 2019 to February 2020, 30,000 refugees inside the settlements will receive 24 mt of vegetable oil to (1 bottle/ person) alongside 260 mt of wheat flour (9 kg / person).

• Cash transfers empower people by allowing them to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diverse diet for improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers can have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive, and build national capacity.