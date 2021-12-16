WFP Iran Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

30,977 people assisted in November 2021 391.5 MT of food assistance distributed US $123,262 distributed through cash-based transfers 0 USD million six-months net funding requirements (December 2021 – May 2022)

Operational Updates

In November, WFP successfully reached 30,977 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,686 were women, 8,929 men, 6,377 girls, and 6,985 boys. The assisted people received 391.5 MT of fortified wheat flour, Lentils, vegetable oil, date-bar, milk and digestive biscuits.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, schools are continuing their work either online or in person depending on the situation in their provinces. School snacks distribution continues either on- site for those who have in-person classes or as take-home rations for those who receive online training.

As part of WFP Iran efforts to promote education for refugee girls through providing them with cash incentives for each month of regular attendance in school, 2,403 refugee girls received cash in their bank accounts in November.

General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.