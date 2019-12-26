26 Dec 2019

WFP Iran Country Brief, November 2019

Published on 30 Nov 2019
In Numbers

320 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 289,201 distributed through cashbased transfers

US$0 m six months net funding requirements (December 2019 – May 2020)

30,157 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP successfully reached 30,157 refugees as per target, of whom 8,444 were women, 8,444 men, 6,333 girls, and 6,936 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 289,201 and 320 mt of fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil.

• The number of refugees supported by WFP has been increased from 30,000 to 31,000. In addition to that, the planned number of refugees to be involved in livelihood activities increased from 300 to 4,800 upon receiving a USD 2 million for livelihood activities from the Republic of Korea and the interest from the government to expand livelihood projects.

• Under the School feeding activity WFP Country Office is planning to distribute milk, biscuit and nuts five days a week amongst 7,000 school girls and boys in primary and junior high school starting from January 2020.

• WFP Iran commemorated 32 years of its presence in Iran during a star-studded ceremony with more than 500 VIP guests, on the evening of Friday 8 November 2019. The event was followed by a special performance by Chaartaar band, one of the most popular and famous Persian fusion bands in the country.

