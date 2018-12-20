WFP Iran Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

276 mt of food assistance distributed

US$173,036 cash based transfers made

US$0.3 m six months (December-May 2018) net funding requirements, representing 64% of total

29,992 people assisted in November 2018

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP successfully reached 29,731 refugees as per the target. This number includes approximately 8,325 women, 8,325 men, 6,243 girls, and 6,838 boys. The people assisted received a total cash transfer value of USD 173,036 and 276 mt of fortified wheat flour entitlements.

• The Country Office initiated an awareness raising campaign by producing and distributing 7,000 cotton bags amongst refugee households in all settlements. The cotton bags held illustrative messages on “how to have a diverse and healthy diet”. The production of bags was undertaken in cooperation with a tailoring workshop in Torbat e Jam settlement which is run by refugees.

• The Country Office is planning to start up a joint pilot livelihood project with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Semnan settlement by establishing a green house.

Therefore, a rapid mission assessment conducted to analyse the situation, in October.

• In support of the education of female refugees, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families to a monthly cash-based transfer (CBT) entitlement. Households with girls who regularly attend school receive a cash entitlement of USD 5 for each student. This is used to encourage families to continue the education of girls, which increases school enrolment, maintains retention rates, and reduces the incidences of early marriage.

• There are multiple benefits to the use of CBT. This modality empowers people to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diversified diet for improved nutrition.

• Furthermore, cash transfers are known to have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive and build national capacities.