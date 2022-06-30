WFP Iran Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

31,195 people assisted in May 2022

366 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 129,214 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$ 0 six-months net funding requirements (June – November 2022)

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP successfully reached 31,195 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,747 were women, 8,999 men, 6,419 girls, and 7,030 boys plus 628 Iranian teachers. The assisted people received 366 MT of fortified wheat flour, lentils, vegetable oil, date bars, milk, and biscuits.

• Schools inside settlements are continuing in person in their respective provinces. School snacks distribution continued during the month of May reaching 8,145 refugee students.

• As part of its efforts to promote education for refugee girls, WFP Iran provided monthly monetary incentives of Iranian Rials (IRR) 500,000 (US$ 2) to 2,809 refugee girls in May in recognition of their regular attendance in school.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by the pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices.

• WFP will continue to provide food assistance in the form of dry foods and ready-to-eat meals for the new arrivals from Afghanistan.