WFP Iran Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

30,009 people assisted in May 2021

393.5 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 133,056 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 1.6 million six-months net funding requirements (June – November 2021)

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP successfully reached 30,009 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,413 were women, 8,628 men, 6,189 girls, and 6,779 boys (these figures include 537 Iranian teachers who receive WFP school snacks). The assisted people received 393.5 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, lentils, biscuits, date bar, nuts and milk.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• Due to COVID-19 situation, schools are continuing their work either online or in person depending on the situation in their provinces. School snacks distribution is being continued either on-site for those who have routine classes or as take-home ration for those who receive online training.

• WFP welcomed a generous contribution of EUR 1.7 million from the Federal Republic of Germany for its assistance programme in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This contribution will benefit Afghan and Iraqi refugees living in settlements in Iran.