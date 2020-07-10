Iran + 2 more

WFP Iran Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

28,954 people assisted in May 2020

463.8 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 409,358 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 0 six-months net funding requirements (June – November 2020)

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP successfully reached 28,954 refugees as per target, of whom 8,107 were women, 8,107 men, 6,080 girls, and 6,660 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 409,358 and 400.4 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil and lentils.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational. 63.4 MT of home-schooling rations including UHT milk, biscuits, date bars and seed kernels have been distributed to 7,000 children and 500 teachers as ‘home schooling snacks’ since mid-April due to nation-wide school closures.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• Following the receipt of USD 7 million from the Government of Japan in response to the COVID19 pandemic, 739,000 N95 masks and 739,000 3-layer surgical masks arrived to Iran in coordination with UNHRD and will be handed over to Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in the coming weeks.

• Bi-annual meetings take place between BAFIA, UNHCR and WFP. Monthly operational coordination meetings are also held to monitor the refugee situation and discuss appropriate response actions.

