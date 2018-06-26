WFP Iran Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

The Islamic Republic of Iran, is an upper-middle income country with a population of 80,481,000 people, and is the world's fourth largest refugee-hosting country. The Government of Iran has generously hosted approximately one million refugees for the past 30 years. The majority, mainly from Afghanistan and Iraq, live in urban areas. Approximately 30,000 of the most vulnerable refugees live in 20 settlements located throughout the country. In January 2018, WFP Iran started implementation of an Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP, 2018-2020). WFP assistance now incorporates a combination of cash and in-kind food transfers. Additionally, WFP continues to support activities that enhance the livelihoods of refugees, providing them with complementary skills to better equip them for sustainable repatriation once the situation is conducive. WFP has been present in Iran since 1987.

Operational Updates

- During May, WFP successfully reached 29,888 refugees: including 8,369 females, 8,359 males, 6,276 girls including 2,883 school girls and 6,874 boys, received a total cash transfer of USD 301,190 and 280 mt of fortified wheat flour entitlements.

- Since March, WFP has transitioned its assistance to beneficiaries from in-kind food assistance to a cash-based transfer (CBT) modality. Provided through a combination of fortified wheat flour and CBT, WFP continues to support food insecure families meet 80 percent of their daily needs. For households headed by women with no source of income, WFP’s assistance fully covers their daily food needs. All refugees residing in the 20 settlements in Iran are eligible for WFP’s unconditional food assistance.

- Under Activity 2 of the ICSP: Providing conditional support to refugee women and girls to incentivize and facilitate educational and livelihood activities, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families in support of refugee girl students' education to a monthly CBT entitlement. Households with girls who are enrolled in and regularly attend school receive cash entitlement (USD 5 for each student), encouraging families to continue the education of girls, increasing school enrolment and maintaining retention rates and reduce the incidences of early marriage.

- The benefits of cash based transfers (CBT) are manifold. This modality empowers people to make choices about what they eat and will lead to more diversified diets and improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers are known to have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive and build national capacities.