WFP Iran Country Brief, March 2022

In numbers

31,074 people assisted in March 2022

376.7 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 134,674 distributed through cash-based transfers

0 USD million six-months net funding requirements (April 2022 – September 2022)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP successfully reached 31,074 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,713 were women, 8,964 men, 6,394 girls, and 7,003 boys.

The assisted people received 376.7 mt of fortified wheat flour, lentils, vegetable oil, date bars, milk and digestive biscuits.

• Due to the COVID-19 situation, schools are continuing their work either online or in person depending on the situation in their respective provinces. School snacks distribution continued during the month of March amongst 7,973 refugee students.

• As part of WFP Iran efforts to promote education for refugee girls through providing them with cash incentives of Iranian Rials (IRR) 500,000 (USD 2) for each month of regular attendance in school, 2,799 refugee girls received cash in their bank accounts in March.

• To overcome the inflation rate, the students’ incentive was increased from IRR 300,000 (USD 1.1) to IRR 500,000 (USD 2) as of February 2022.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact caused by the pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices, on refugees.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cashbased transfers are also operational.