WFP Iran Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

28,943 refugees assisted in March 2021

306.5 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 1.3 million six-months net funding requirements (May – October 2021)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP successfully reached 28,943 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,265 were women, 8,480 men, 6,078 girls, and 6,657 boys (these figures include 537 Iranian teachers who receive WFP school snacks). They were assisted with 306.5 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, lentils, biscuits, date bar, nuts and milk.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• Due to the COVID-19 situation, schools are continuing their work either online or in person depending on the situation in their provinces.

School snacks distribution is being continued either on-site for those who have routine classes or as take-home ration for those who receive online training.