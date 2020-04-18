WFP Iran Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

30,341 people assisted in March 2020

282.7 MT of food assistance distributed USD 122,440 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 0 six-months net funding requirements (May – October 2020)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP successfully reached 30,341 refugees as per target, of whom 8,495 were women, 8,495 men, 6,372 girls, and 6,979 boys.

The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 122,440 and 282.7 MT of fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil.

• Iran has is one of the most-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. Measures to contain the spread of the virus included bans on public gatherings and domestic travel restrictions throughout Iran.

• Despite restrictions in movement, monthly wheat flour distribution to refugees in settlements continued without interruption and bakeries in all refugee settlements remained operational.

• Schools have been closed until 18 April, and consequently the school feeding programme is suspended. However, to continue assistance, school snacks were distributed as a ‘homeschooling snack’. Cash transfers also remain operational in Iran.

• The Government of Japan, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed USD 7 million to WFP operations in Iran. 60 percent of this contribution will be used to purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for Iranian Red Crescent Society’s volunteers who are responsible for conducting health screenings at the entrance of the cities. The remaining 40 percent of the contribution will be utilized to locally purchase wheat flour and lentils as a supplementary food ration for refugees. The first shipment will arrive in the beginning of April.