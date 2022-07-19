WFP Iran Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

32,290 people assisted in June 2022

390 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 129,189 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$ 0.4 m six-months (July – December 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP successfully reached 32,290 refugees as per the target, of whom 9,054 were women, 9,305 men, 6,649 girls, and 7,282 boys plus 628 Iranian teachers. The assisted people received 390 MT of fortified wheat flour, lentils, vegetable oil, date bars, milk, and biscuits.

• Schools inside settlements are continuing in person in their respective provinces. School snacks distribution continued during the month of June reaching 8,145 refugee students.

• As part of the efforts to promote education for refugee girls, WFP Iran provided monthly monetary incentives of Iranian Rials (IRR) 500,000 (US$ 2) to 2,810 refugee girls in June in recognition of their regular school attendance.

• Due to the closure of schools during summer, there will be no school feeding and cash incentive distributions in July, August and September.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by the pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices.

• WFP will continue to provide food assistance in the form of dry foods and ready-to-eat meals for the new arrivals from Afghanistan.