WFP Iran Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

30,191 people assisted in June 2021

417.7 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 140,628 distributed through cash-based transfers

0.9 USD million six-months net funding requirements (July-December 2021)

Operational Updates

In June, WFP successfully reached 30,191 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,464 were women, 8,679 men, 6,227 girls, and 6,821 boys (these figures include 537 Iranian teachers who receive WFP school snacks). The assisted people received 417.7 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, lentils, biscuits, date bar, nuts and milk.

General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.