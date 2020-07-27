Iran + 3 more

WFP Iran Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

  • 29,556 people assisted in June 2020
  • 300.9 MT of food assistance distributed
  • USD 232,282 distributed through cash-based transfers
  • USD 500,000 six-months net funding requirements (August 2020 – January 2021)

Operational Updates

  • In June, WFP successfully reached 29,556 refugees as per target, of whom 8,286 were women, 8,492 men, 6,099 girls, and 6,679 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 232,282 and 274.4 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil and lentils.

  • General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational. 26.5 MT of home-schooling rations including UHT milk, biscuits, date bars and seed kernels have been distributed to 7,000 children and 500 teachers since mid-April due to nation-wide school closures.

  • By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

  • Despite the precautionary measures, Rafsanjan settlement faced a COVID-19 outbreak and several refugees were infected with the virus. The Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) requested WFP’s assistance to mitigate the impact of the lock-down by providing additional cash assistance to all refugees in this settlement.

  • Following the receipt of USD 7 million from the Government of Japan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last consignment including 350,400 3-layer surgical masks and 739,000 N95 masks were handed over to Iranian Red Crescent Society to be used by Iranian health workers.

