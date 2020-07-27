WFP Iran Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In June, WFP successfully reached 29,556 refugees as per target, of whom 8,286 were women, 8,492 men, 6,099 girls, and 6,679 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 232,282 and 274.4 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil and lentils.

General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational. 26.5 MT of home-schooling rations including UHT milk, biscuits, date bars and seed kernels have been distributed to 7,000 children and 500 teachers since mid-April due to nation-wide school closures.

By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

Despite the precautionary measures, Rafsanjan settlement faced a COVID-19 outbreak and several refugees were infected with the virus. The Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) requested WFP’s assistance to mitigate the impact of the lock-down by providing additional cash assistance to all refugees in this settlement.