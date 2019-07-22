WFP Iran Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

30,120 people assisted in June 2019

278 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 171,098 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0.3 m six months (July–December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP successfully reached 30,120 refugees as per target. This number includes approximately 8,434 women, 8,434 men, 6,325 girls, and 6,927 boys. The people assisted received a total cash transfer value of USD 171,098 and 278 mt of fortified wheat flour.

• A workshop was jointly organized by WFP Iran, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) on 09 June for Afghan health workers who work in refugee settlement’s health posts. The aim of the workshop was to raise awareness among refugees on how to maintain a healthy diet using the cash entitlement.

• In support of the education of woman refugees, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families to a monthly cash-based transfer (CBT) entitlement. Households with girls who regularly attend school receive a cash entitlement of USD 5 for each student. This aims to encourage families to continue the education of girls, increasing school enrolment, maintaining retention rates, and reducing the incidences of early marriage.

• The CBT modality empowers people to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diverse diet for improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers can have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive, and build national capacity.