WFP Iran Country Brief, July 2022

On 1 July, WFP, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and a UNDP partner, Hyperstar, ran a one-day awareness event on the opening of the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon in Portugal. Thousands of cotton tote bags were distributed to the customers doing their daily shopping in one of the Hyperstar branches in Tehran, encouraging them to refrain from using plastic bags.

The tote bags were produced by Afghan refugees living in a settlement in Iran’s Fars province. The campaign was a good opportunity for the refugees to generate income. The event was launched in line with some of the core messages of the conference to boost collective efforts to effectively address the challenges that our oceans face, and to ensure the protection of the aquatic environments and their resources.