WFP Iran Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers
31,679 people assisted in July 2022
263 MT of food assistance distributed
US$ 114,419 distributed through cash-based transfers
US$ 2.2 m six-months net funding requirements (August 2022 – January 2023)
Operational Updates
By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by the pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices.
In July, WFP successfully reached 31,679 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,870 were women, 8,870 men, 6,653 girls, and 7,286 boys. The assisted refugees received 263 MT of fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil.
WFP will continue to provide food assistance in the form of dry foods and ready-to-eat meals for the new arrivals from Afghanistan.
Due to schools’ closure during summer, school feeding and distribution of cash incentives for refugee girls have been suspended till late September.
On 1 July, WFP, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and a UNDP partner, Hyperstar, ran a one-day awareness event on the opening of the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon in Portugal. Thousands of cotton tote bags were distributed to the customers doing their daily shopping in one of the Hyperstar branches in Tehran, encouraging them to refrain from using plastic bags.
The tote bags were produced by Afghan refugees living in a settlement in Iran’s Fars province. The campaign was a good opportunity for the refugees to generate income. The event was launched in line with some of the core messages of the conference to boost collective efforts to effectively address the challenges that our oceans face, and to ensure the protection of the aquatic environments and their resources.