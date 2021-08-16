WFP Iran Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

29,839 people assisted in July 2021

239 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 129,690 distributed through cash-based transfers

0 USD million six-months net funding requirements (August 2021 – January 2022)

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP successfully reached 29,839 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,355 were women, 8,355 men, 6,266 girls, and 6,863 boys. The assisted people received 239 MT of fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil • General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• During summer holidays (July-September), distribution of school snacks and cash incentive for refugee girls cease will cease and should resume in the new school year.

• Following a request received from the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), WFP Iran is planning to support 3,300 Iranian households affected by drought and COVID-19 pandemic in the four provinces of Sistan & Balouchestan, South Khorasan, Kerman and Hormozgan with Family Food Rations. The country office is in the process of procuring the items.