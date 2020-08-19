WFP Iran Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

28,911 people assisted in July 2020

359 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 202,547 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 500,000 six-months net funding requirements (September 2020 – February 2021)

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP successfully reached 28,911 refugees as per target, of whom 8,095 were women, 8,095 men, 6,071 girls, and 6,650 boys.

The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 202,547 and 359 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil and lentils.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• Despite the precautionary measures, Bardsir, Mohajerin, Torbat e Jam, Ziveh, Dilzeh and Bezileh settlements have now recorded COVID-19 cases among the refugee inhabitants.

The Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) requested WFP’s assistance to mitigate the impact of the subsequent lockdown of the camps by providing additional cash assistance to all refugees in these settlements. WFP accordingly has now provided an additional USD 5 per inhabitants in the affected camps.

• 32,100 reusable and washable nano masks have been produced at Sarvestan settlement which is a WFP supported tailoring workshop. The masks were produced in two sizes for adults and kids. To reduce the threat of COVID-19 infections, these masks were distributed among all settlement inhabitants and BAFIA personnel.