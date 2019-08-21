21 Aug 2019

WFP Iran Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (232.59 KB)

In Numbers

30,050 people assisted in July 2019

270 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 145,726 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 m six months (August 2019 – January 2020) WFP Iran net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP successfully reached 30,050 refugees as per target. This number includes approximately 8,414 women, 8,414 men, 6,310 girls, and 6,912 boys. The people assisted received a total cash transfer value of USD 145,726 and 270 mt of fortified wheat flour.

• During the summer months (July – September) education incentive distributions will be put on hold as schools are closed for summer break.

• In support of the education of woman refugees, WFP has shifted its assistance modality from providing in-kind vegetable oil as an incentive to families to a monthly cash-based transfer (CBT) entitlement. Households with girls who regularly attend school receive a cash entitlement of USD 5 for each student. This is used to encourage families to continue the education of girls, increasing school enrolment, maintaining retention rates, and reducing the incidences of early marriage.

• The CBT modality empowers people to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diverse diet for improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers can have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive, and build national capacity.

• To counter the effect of the national currency’s devaluation, WFP Iran changed the monthly cash entitlements from IRR 400,000 per person to IRR 500,000 per person for households headed by men. For households headed by women, the entitlements increased from IRR 450,000 per person to IRR 600,000 per person.

