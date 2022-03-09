WFP Iran Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

31,251 people assisted in January 2022

421.9 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 119,548 distributed through cash-based transfers

0 USD million six-months net funding requirements (February 2022 – July 2022)

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP successfully reached 31,251 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,762 were women, 9,013 men, 6,432 girls, and 7,044 boys.

The assisted people received 421.9 mt of fortified wheat flour, lentils, vegetable oil, date bars, milk and digestive biscuits.

• Due to the COVID-19 situation, schools are continuing their work either online or in person depending on the situation in their respective provinces. School snacks distribution continued during the month of January.

• As part of WFP Iran efforts to promote education for refugee girls through providing them with cash incentives of Iranian Rials 300,000 (USD 1.1) for each month of regular attendance in school, 2,653 refugee girls received cash in their bank accounts in January.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact caused by the pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices, on beneficiaries.

• Following the floods in four provinces of Kerman, Hormozgan, Sistan and Balouchestan and Fars, and the request received from the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to respond to the floodaffected population in these provinces, WFP procured 5,000 Family Food Rations which will cater to the needs of 20,000 persons for one month. The items were delivered and handed over to IRCS for distribution.

• The Family Food Rations include rice, canned pinto beans, canned tuna fish, green lentils, beans, sugar cubes, vegetable oil, sugar, tea, and iodised salt.