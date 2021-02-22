WFP Iran Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

29,460 people assisted in January 2021

269.2 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 121,465 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 0.9 million six-months net funding requirements (February – July 2021)

Operational Updates

In January, WFP successfully reached 29,460 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,259 were women, 8,474 men, 6,074 girls, and 6,653 boys (these figures include 535 Iranian teachers who receive WFP school snacks). The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 121,465 and 269.2 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, lentils, biscuits, date bar, nuts and milk.

General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

As per previous months since April 2020, all refugees received a double cash entitlement.

By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

Due to COVID-19 situation, schools are continuing their work either online or in person depending on the situation in their provinces. School snacks distribution is being continued either on-site for those who have routine classes or as take-home ration for those who receive online training.