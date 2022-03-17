WFP Iran Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

31,251 people assisted in February 2022

378.6 MT of food assistance distributed US$ 131,249 distributed through cash-based transfers

0 USD million six-months net funding requirements (March 2022 – August 2022)

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP successfully reached 31,251 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,763 were women, 9,013 men, 6,431 girls, and 7,044 boys. The assisted people received 378.6 mt of fortified wheat flour, lentils, vegetable oil, date bars, milk and digestive biscuits.

• Due to the COVID-19 situation, schools are continuing their work either online or in person depending on the situation in their respective provinces. School snacks distribution continued during the month of February amongst 7,980 refugee students.

• As part of WFP Iran efforts to promote education for refugee girls through providing them with cash incentives of Iranian Rials (IRR) 500,000 (USD 2) for each month of regular attendance in school, 2,794 refugee girls received cash in their bank accounts in February.

• To overcome the inflation rate, the students’ incentive was increased from IRR 300,000 (USD 1.1) to IRR 500,000 (USD 2) as of February 2022.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact caused by the pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices, on beneficiaries.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cashbased transfers are also operational.