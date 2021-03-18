WFP Iran Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

29,014 people assisted in February 2021

463.4 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 130,108 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 0.3 million six-months net funding requirements (April – September 2021)

Operational Updates

In February, WFP successfully reached 29,014 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,285 were women, 8,500 men, 6,093 girls, and 6,673 boys (these figures include 537 Iranian teachers who receive WFP school snacks). The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 130,108 and 463.4 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, lentils, biscuits, date bar, nuts and milk.

General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

As per previous months since April 2020, all refugees received a double cash entitlement.

By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact of the pandemic on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.