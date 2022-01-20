WFP Iran Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

31,174 people assisted in December 2021

395.3 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 724,387 distributed through cash-based transfers

0 USD million six-months net funding requirements (January 2022 – June 2022)

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP successfully reached 31,174 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,741 were women, 8,984 men, 6,419 girls, and 7,030 boys. The assisted people received 395.3 MT of fortified wheat flour, Lentils, vegetable oil, datebar, milk and digestive biscuits.

• Due to the COVID-19 situation, schools are continuing their work either online or in person depending on the situation in their respective provinces. School snacks distribution continued during the month of December.

• As part of WFP Iran efforts to promote education for refugee girls through providing them with cash incentives of Iranian Rials 300,000 for each month of regular attendance in school, 2,452 refugee girls received cash in their bank accounts in December.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cashbased transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact caused by the pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices, on beneficiaries.