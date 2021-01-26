WFP Iran Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

29,446 people assisted in December 2020

536.9 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 122,354 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 1 million six-months net funding requirements (February - July 2021)

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP successfully reached 28,896 refugees as per target, of whom 8,091 were women, 8,091 men, 6,068 girls, and 6,646 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 122,354 and 536.9 mt of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, lentils, biscuits, date bars, nuts and milk.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• WFP provided school snacks for the schools located in refugee settlements. As per the initial plan, WFP is distributing school feeding items to 7,000 students at primary and junior high school levels who study at schools inside the settlements, as well as to 550 teachers.

• WFP distributed 39,000 nano masks (in small and large sizes) produced by Sarvestan tailoring workshop to refugees inside settlements, settlement authorities, provincial & central Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs staff.

• For the second time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, WFP procured 23,000 3-layer masks, 16,200 gloves and 270 bottle of hand sanitizers for warehouse personnel responsible for food distribution in 20 settlements.