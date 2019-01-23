23 Jan 2019

WFP Iran Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (443.09 KB)

In Numbers

266 mt of food assistance distributed

US$180,371 cash based transfers made

US$1 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

29,992 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP successfully reached 29,801 refugees as per the target. This number includes approximately 8,344 women, 8,344 men, 6,259 girls, and 6,854 boys. The people assisted received a total cash transfer value of USD 180,371 and 266 mt of fortified wheat flour entitlements.

• The price of food items in the country has increased in the past six months. Therefore, WFP decided to increase the level of its assistance by adding fortified vegetable oil to refugees’ food basket as a temporary measure to ensure food security of refugees are met. As of December, each refugee received a bottle of vegetable oil (810 gr) in addition to 9 kg of wheat flour as a monthly food entitlement.

• Following the joint WFP/ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) rapid assessment mission that took place in October to start up a pilot livelihood project in Semnan settlement, a bilateral agreement was signed by both agencies to establish a greenhouse for refugees.

• In support of the education of female refugees, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families to a monthly cash-based transfer (CBT) entitlement. Households with girls who regularly attend school receive a cash entitlement of USD 5 for each student. This is used to encourage families to continue the education of girls which increases school enrolment, maintains retention rates, and reduces the incidences of early marriage.

• There are multiple benefits to the use of CBT. This modality empowers people to choose what they eat and can contribute to a more diversified diet for improved nutrition.

• Furthermore, cash transfers are known to have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive and build national capacities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.