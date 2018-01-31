WFP Iran Country Brief, December 2017

Highlights

• In December, WFP Iran assisted 13,240 refugees with full entitlements and 16,181 with partial entitlements.

• The Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) was approved by Executive Board on 14 November.

Shifting from in-kind to Cash-based Transfers (CBT) will start as of January 2018, under the ICSP.

Operational Updates

• In December, all five food commodities were available in all settlements and all refugees received full entitlements. In total, WFP food distributions reached 8,238 women, 8,238 men, 6,178 girls and 6,767 boys.

In 2017 WFP Iran had a healthy pipeline for the entire 2017, all refugees received full entitlement for all 12 months without any shortfall.

• In December, 12 female and 12 male refugees participated in skills training courses that included embroidery, sewing, plumbing, in four settlements (Bardsir, Ardakan, Meybod and Torbat e Jam). Each participant received four bottles of fortified vegetable oil. The duration of skills training courses is three months, this round started from 1st of October 2017.

• Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) was conducted in 6 large settlements (Rafsanjan, Bardsir, Bani Najar, Saveh, Mohajerin and Ardaka) during the period of 15-24 December. Results were shared with the Regional Bureau for analysis and the report will be published in January. Main objectives of this mission are to review food assistance in refugee settlements during the past 12 months and review the food security trend since 2015.

• To ensure food security of refugees during the gradual transition period from in-kind to cash-based transfers, all refugees received full ration during the period of October-December, in addition to an extra monthly ration of their full requirement in December.