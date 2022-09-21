WFP Iran Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

31,257 people assisted in August 2022

265 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 118,968 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$ 2.5 m six-months net funding requirements (September 2022 – February 2023)

Operational Updates

By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices.

In August, WFP reached 31,257 refugees as per the monthly target under unconditional resource transfers (URT), of whom 8,752 were women, 8,752 men, 6,564 girls, and 7,189 boys. The refugees were assisted with a total of 265 MT of fortified wheat flour (9 kg per person per month) and vegetable oil (900 cc per person per month).

WFP cash entitlements are transferred at the beginning of each month to the debit cards issued in the names of the refugee heads of household. Households headed by refugee women received Iranian Rials (IRR) 1,200,000 (US$ 4.5) per person per month and households headed by refugee men received IRR 1,000,000 (US$ 3.7) per person per month.

Due to schools’ closure during summer, school feeding and distribution of cash incentives for refugee girls have been suspended till the end of September.

WFP will continue to provide food assistance in the form of dry foods and ready-to-eat meals for the new arrivals from Afghanistan.