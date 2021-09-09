WFP Iran Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

In August, WFP successfully reached 30,150 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,442 were women, 8,442 men, 6,332 girls, and 6,934 boys. The assisted people received 297.116 MT of fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil.

General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

Distribution of school snacks and cash incentive for refugee girls is suspended during the summer holidays (July- September).

Following a request received from the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), WFP Iran procured 99.66 MT of Family Food Packages for 13,752 Iranians affected by COVID-19 for one month in Iranshahr and Zabol of Sistan & Baluchestan provinces.