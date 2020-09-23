WFP Iran Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

28,807 people assisted in August 2020

333 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 155,263 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 0 six-months net funding requirements (October 2020 – March 2021)

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP successfully reached 28,807 refugees as per target, of whom 8,066 were women, 8,066 men, 6,049 girls, and 6,626 boys. The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 155,263 and 333 MT of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil and lentils.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• Despite precautionary measures, Saveh settlement in Markazi Province, about 100 km southwest of Tehran, recorded COVID-19 cases among the refugee inhabitants. The Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs (BAFIA) requested WFP’s assistance to mitigate the impact of the subsequent lock-down of the camp by providing additional cash assistance to all 5,016 refugees in the settlement. WFP provided an additional USD 5 per inhabitant in the settlement for the month of August.

• The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) requested WFP to purchase 1 million 3-layer masks. These were purchased locally using savings accrued from local currency devaluation on the contribution from the Government of Japan. WFP in Iran purchased a total of 1,061,665 three-layer surgical masks locally in August.