WFP Iran Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- 278 mt of food assistance distributed

- US$276,580 cash based transfers made

- US$1.7 m six months (September 2018 - February 2019) net funding requirements

- 30,053 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Context

The Islamic Republic of Iran, is a middle-income country with a population of 80,500,000 people, and is the world's fourth largest refugee-hosting country. The Government of Iran has generously hosted approximately one million refugees for the past 30 years. The majority, mainly from Afghanistan and Iraq, live in urban areas. Approximately 30,000 of the most vulnerable refugees live in 20 settlements located throughout the country.

In January 2018, WFP Iran started implementing the Interim Country Strategic Plan. WFP assistance now incorporates a combination of cash and in-kind food transfers. WFP provides in-kind and cash transfers to all refugees, enabling them to access up to 80% (1,633 kcal) of the daily nutritional requirement. Monthly transfers will equal to 9 kg of wheat flour and are equivalent to USD 9.56. The complementary ration to the most vulnerable households - headed by women - was recommended by the Joint Assessment Mission (JAM) in 2016. The proposed nutritional value of the reference food basket for this group is estimated at 2,103 kcal and the monthly transfer value per person will be toped up by USD 1.06.

Additionally, WFP continues to support activities that enhance the livelihoods of refugees, providing them with complementary skills to better equip them for sustainable repatriation once the situation is conducive. WFP has been present in Iran since 1987.

Operational Updates

- During August, WFP successfully reached 30,053 refugees as had targeted for assistance. This included approximately 8,400 women, 8,400 men, and 6,900 girls, and 6,300 boys. The people assisted received a total cash transfer value of USD 276,580 and 278 mt of fortified wheat flour entitlements.

- Under Activity 2 of the ICSP: Providing conditional support to refugee women and girls to incentivize and facilitate educational and livelihood activities, WFP has shifted from providing in-kind vegetable oil incentives to families in support of refugee girl students' education to a monthly CBT entitlement. Households with girls who are enrolled in, and regularly attend, school receive a cash entitlement (USD 5 for each student). This is used to encourage families to continue the education of girls, increasing school enrolment and maintaining retention rates as well as reduce the incidences of early marriage. There are multiple benefits to the use of CBT. This modality empowers people to make choices on what they eat and can contribute to a more diversified diet and improved nutrition. Furthermore, cash transfers are known to have a multiplier effect on the local economy and strengthen local markets, encourage smallholder farmers to be more productive and build national capacities.