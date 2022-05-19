WFP Iran Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

31,078 people assisted in April 2022

403 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 130,328 distributed through cash-based transfers

US$ 0 six-months net funding requirements (May – October 2022)

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP successfully reached 31,078 refugees as per the target, of whom 8,714 were women, 8,966 men, 6,395 girls, and 7,003 boys plus 628 Iranian teachers. The assisted people received 403 MT of fortified wheat flour, lentils, vegetable oil, date bars, milk and digestive biscuits. Of the assisted people, 2,799 schoolgirls receive cash-based transfers.

• Schools inside settlements are continuing their work either online or in person depending on the situation in their respective provinces. School snacks distribution continued during the month of April amongst 8,128 refugee students.

• As part of the efforts to promote education for refugee girls, WFP Iran provides monetary incentives of Iranian Rials (IRR) of 500,000 (~USD 2) to 2,799 refugee girls transferred to each of their bank accounts every month for regular attendance in school. Nazanin is an 11-year-old Afghan student in primary school in Saveh settlement receiving this incentive. She wants to be a doctor when she grows up. “I want to help my fellow citizens, I want other girls to learn and get educated as well.” Nazanin lives with her mother and eight brothers in a tiny house in the settlement where they struggle financially since her father passed away years ago. WFP’s assistance supports school children’s nutrition, increase school retention.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to the refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact caused by the pandemic, such as surging inflation and rising food prices, on refugees.