WFP Iran Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

29,346 people assisted in April 2020

289.9 MT of food assistance distributed

USD 213,351 distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 50,000 six-months net funding requirements (June – November 2020)

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP successfully reached 29,346 refugees as per target, of whom 8,217 were women, 8,217 men, 6,163 girls, and 6,749 boys.

The assisted people received a total cash transfer value of USD 213,351 and 289.9 MT of fortified wheat flour and vegetable oil.

• General food distributions in refugee settlements are ongoing with increased health and safety measures due to COVID-19. Cash-based transfers are also operational. Home-schooling rations have been introduced and distributed to 7,000 children and 500 teachers since mid-April due to nation-wide school closures.

• WFP Iran published educational pamphlets on COVID-19. The information material will be dispatched alongside with locally purchased hand sanitizer and soap for 31,000 refugees residing in all settlements.

• By providing supplementary rations and maintaining monthly assistance to refugees through a combination of cash and food, WFP is reducing the economic impact on beneficiaries caused by negative market developments, such as inflation and rising food prices.

• Following the receipt of USD 7 million from the Government of Japan in response to the COVID19 pandemic, 370,000 N95 masks and 370,000 3-layer surgical masks were handed over to Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS). The second wave of the consignment is expected to arrive to Iran in the coming weeks.

• WFP provided 4,720 family food packages for flood affected population in Sistan and Baluchestan province. These were to be distributed in March, but the distribution was delayed due to COVID-19 and completed in April.